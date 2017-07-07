NEWS

Firefighters battle 4-alarm structure fire in Oakland

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters are battling a 4-alarm fire at 24th and Valdez Street at a building under construction in Uptown Oakland. (KABC)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Firefighters were battling a 4-alarm fire at a building under construction in Uptown Oakland.




The fire was burning near the Whole Foods and an Acura dealership at 24th and Valdez Street. It first started burning around 5 a.m.

Part of the building has collapsed onto the street, and a crane at the construction site was spinning for a time.

People nearby were being evacuated.

A mixed-use development was being built on the site that burned. It was called the Alta Waverly. It would have created 196 market-rate apartments and up to 31,000 square feet of retail. The seven-story project began construction last year.

Heartbreaking stories are emerging from the fire, Adam and Nancy Khamphou said they were leaving for work when they noticed a fire truck circling around their building.

"We lost everything," said Nancy.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbuilding firefirefightersfireCaliforniaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump, Putin shake hands ahead of high-stakes meeting at G-20
Police respond to reports of shooting in Fort Wayne, Indiana
3 hospitalized in overnight Cypress Park crash
Amber Alert issued for teen abducted by armed woman in LA
More News
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for teen abducted by armed woman in LA
Excessive heat expected all weekend across SoCal
President Trump, Vladimir Putin meet at G-20 summit
Man sexually assaults 2 women in Fairfax
3 hospitalized in overnight Cypress Park crash
Power outage reported at The Grove
Bear mauls Mercedes, makes Mammoth trip memorable
Show More
Joan Lee, wife of Marvel co-creator Stan Lee, dies at 93
Police arrest Tustin husband after wife found dead
Hacienda Heights family displaced by possible fireworks blaze
Brush fire burns 5 acres in Claremont
California considers allowing gender-neutral licenses
More News
Top Video
Amber Alert issued for teen abducted by armed woman in LA
3 hospitalized in overnight Cypress Park crash
Man sexually assaults 2 women in Fairfax
Dozens of snakes, alligators seized in Thousand Oaks
More Video