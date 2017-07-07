Firefighters battle 4-alarm structure fire in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. --Firefighters were battling a 4-alarm fire at a building under construction in Uptown Oakland.
The fire was burning near the Whole Foods and an Acura dealership at 24th and Valdez Street. It first started burning around 5 a.m.
Part of the building has collapsed onto the street, and a crane at the construction site was spinning for a time.
People nearby were being evacuated.
A mixed-use development was being built on the site that burned. It was called the Alta Waverly. It would have created 196 market-rate apartments and up to 31,000 square feet of retail. The seven-story project began construction last year.
Heartbreaking stories are emerging from the fire, Adam and Nancy Khamphou said they were leaving for work when they noticed a fire truck circling around their building.
"We lost everything," said Nancy.