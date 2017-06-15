Firefighters battle 50-acre blaze in Banning

A brush fire broke out in Banning, scorching 50 acres of grass Thursday, fire officials said.The blaze was first reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of Mias Canyon Road, the Riverside County Fire Department said.The first arriving crews initially reported that the fire had burned around 5-10 acres.The blaze spread at a moderate speed, charring 43 acres by around noon and 50 by 12:45 p.m. The fire was reported at 0 percent containment at 1 p.m.The fire was not threatening any structures, and no evacuations were ordered, firefighters said.Conditions in the area were hot Thursday, with the temperature reaching 91 degrees.