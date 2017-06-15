NEWS

Firefighters battle 50-acre blaze in Banning

Smoke from a brush fire is seen in Banning on Thursday, June 15, 2017. (JoolsNews/Twitter)

By ABC7.com staff
BANNING, Calif. (KABC) --
A brush fire broke out in Banning, scorching 50 acres of grass Thursday, fire officials said.

The blaze was first reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of Mias Canyon Road, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The first arriving crews initially reported that the fire had burned around 5-10 acres.

The blaze spread at a moderate speed, charring 43 acres by around noon and 50 by 12:45 p.m. The fire was reported at 0 percent containment at 1 p.m.

The fire was not threatening any structures, and no evacuations were ordered, firefighters said.

Conditions in the area were hot Thursday, with the temperature reaching 91 degrees.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsbrush firefirefirefighterswildfireBanningRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Family speaks out about assault of Pomona grandfather
Blimp crashes near US Open in Wisconsin
Manhunt intensifies for escaped inmates in Georgia
What we know about the congressional baseball shooting
More News
Top Stories
Inglewood OKs negotiations for new Clippers arena
Family speaks out about assault of Pomona grandfather
LA moves closer to replacing Columbus Day
Music star Sara Evans surprises fans singing in the shower
Classic Disneyland favorites returning after hiatus
Father of student freed by North Korea calls son's return bittersweet
Blimp crashes while flying over U.S. Open in Wisconsin
Show More
Man arrested in assault of girl at Hesperia Golden Corral
These police puppies are impossibly cute
Family recreates teen mom's graduation photo 17 years later
Jury deadlocks in Cosby trial; judge says keep deliberating
4 pounds of meth found in man's underwear at LAX
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos