Firefighters battle blaze at 3 structures in East Hollywood

Firefighters battled fires at three structures - two of which are under construction - in East Hollywood early Monday morning.

By ABC7.com staff
EAST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two of the impacted buildings are three-story structures that appear to be under construction in the 400 block of Heliotrope Drive.

The blaze also spread to a single-family dwelling nearby.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

The blaze was reported at around 6:10 a.m. The cause was not immediately known.
