Firefighters battle blaze at 3 structures in East Hollywood

EAST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Firefighters battled fires at three structures - two of which are under construction - in East Hollywood early Monday morning.
WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battle fire at 3 structures in LA
Two of the impacted buildings are three-story structures that appear to be under construction in the 400 block of Heliotrope Drive.
The blaze also spread to a single-family dwelling nearby.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries.
The blaze was reported at around 6:10 a.m. The cause was not immediately known.