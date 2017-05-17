Firefighters battle blaze on York Boulevard in Highland Park

Firefighters battled a blaze on York Boulevard in Highland Park on Wednesday.The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the 5100 block of East York Boulevard at about 4:35 p.m.One building in a row of businesses had visible flames and smoke pouring from it as fire crews worked from the interior and exterior. The building with damage appeared to be home to an income tax business, an auto insurance business and a cellphone store.A man was seen being treated at the scene for injuries suffered in the fire. The fire department said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.York Boulevard was closed in the area as firefighters worked to put the fire out. Officials declared the fire was knocked down just after 5 p.m.