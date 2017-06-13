NEWS

Firefighters battling 30-acre vegetation fire in Temecula area

Smoke rises from a vegetation fire in an unincorporated area of Temecula on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Debbie Savage)

By ABC7.com staff
TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) --
Cal Fire and Riverside County firefighters are battling a 30-acre blaze that consumed vegetation in an unincorporated area of Temecula near San Ignacio Road and East Benton Road.

When firefighters first arrived on the scene around noon Tuesday, the blaze had only spanned 3 acres, but it quickly spread to 20 acres and then 30 as crews worked to contain the blaze.

By 2 p.m., firefighters were able to stop the forward movement of the blaze, and the fire was 20 percent contained.

Fire officials called four crews with a total of 145 firefighters to the scene as well as air crews to get the blaze under control.

According to fire officials, no evacuations were triggered by the fire and there were no immediate reports of property damage.
