Firefighters battling multiple brush fires in Inland Empire

Fanned by strong winds, several brush fires are burning Sunday in parts of the Inland Empire.One blaze has charred at least 50 acres of brush near the Riverside County community of Highgrove.The blaze broke out around 3:30 p.m. in the community located just north of Riverside. The county fire department said it has burned 30 acres so far, but is moving quickly because of strong winds. It is burning in light fuels. At least 74 firefighters are fighting the two-alarm blaze.No structures have been damaged yet, but some are threatened by the blaze. No word yet on a containment estimate.The blaze is one of several brush fires reported around Southern California on Sunday.One fire in the Cajon Pass near the northbound 15 Freeway south of Cleghorn has reached about 80 acres.Another fire in Temecula broke out around 2 p.m. near Via Santa Rosa and Via Vaquero Road and was last reported at five acres, with 112 firefighters engaged in the battle. It was burning in an area described as holding medium-to-heavy fuels and avocado fields.