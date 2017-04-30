NEWS

Firefighters battling multiple brush fires in Inland Empire

Fanned by strong winds, a fast-moving fire has burned through at least 50 acres of brush in Riverside County near Highgrove. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
Fanned by strong winds, several brush fires are burning Sunday in parts of the Inland Empire.

One blaze has charred at least 50 acres of brush near the Riverside County community of Highgrove.

The blaze broke out around 3:30 p.m. in the community located just north of Riverside. The county fire department said it has burned 30 acres so far, but is moving quickly because of strong winds. It is burning in light fuels. At least 74 firefighters are fighting the two-alarm blaze.

No structures have been damaged yet, but some are threatened by the blaze. No word yet on a containment estimate.

The blaze is one of several brush fires reported around Southern California on Sunday.

One fire in the Cajon Pass near the northbound 15 Freeway south of Cleghorn has reached about 80 acres.

Another fire in Temecula broke out around 2 p.m. near Via Santa Rosa and Via Vaquero Road and was last reported at five acres, with 112 firefighters engaged in the battle. It was burning in an area described as holding medium-to-heavy fuels and avocado fields.

DEVELOPING: We will provide more details as they become available.
Related Topics:
newsbrush firewildfirefireRiverside CountySan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump hints at Elizabeth Warren as possible 2020 opponent
At least 13 dead in 4 states as tornadoes and floods wreak havoc in South, Midwest
Shooting spree victim identified by coroner as Norwalk man, 44
Preliminary-magnitude 3.1 earthquake shakes San Bernardino area
More News
Top Stories
Shooting spree victim identified by coroner as Norwalk man, 44
Clippers knocked out of playoffs with 104-91 Game 7 loss to Jazz
Preliminary-magnitude 3.1 earthquake shakes San Bernardino area
From the archives: ABC7's coverage of 1992 LA riots
Vigil held to mark 25th anniversary of LA riots
Journalists honor press freedom at a dinner without Trump
Small brush fire in Riverside destroys 1 home
Show More
Mugshot shows S.C. kidnapping suspect with black eyes, goes viral
Black, Korean communities come together for LA riots anniversary
Cops, students learn from each other in LA riots-inspired program
Shannen Doherty's breast cancer in remission after 2-year battle
Marchers use Trump's 100th day to protest climate policies
More News
Photos
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
More Photos