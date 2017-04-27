Firefighters extinguished a massive fire that erupted early Thursday morning at an apartment building and spread to another in the Westlake District.The inferno started at 2:11 a.m. and initially burned a four-story structure. A second building was subsequently involved in flames.Firefighters took a defensive approach before knocking down the blaze in about 90 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No injuries were reported.Fire officials said patients at a nearby convalescent home were safe after being evacuated.LAFD arson investigators responded to the scene of the incident, whose cause was not immediately known.