A small vegetation fire erupted in Elysian Park on Thursday afternoon, prompting a response from more than 100 firefighters and several LAFD helicopters, officials said.The blaze began shortly before 12:30 p.m. and burned less than two acres of heavy brush in about 40 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No injuries were reported.No structures were threatened by the flames, the LAFD said. A wildland evacuation took place, but no residential evacuation orders were issued.Chavez Ravine, home of Dodger Stadium, is located in Elysian Park.Firefighters on the ground and in the air attacked spot fires at the scene; the blaze was completely extinguished by 2 p.m.The cause of the incident was under investigation.The fire occurred amid a heat wave that elevated fire danger in the region to critical levels, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in Los Angeles were expected to reach a high of 89 degrees on Thursday, with 6-mph winds and humidity of 38 percent.