NEWS

Firefighters knock down blaze at industrial facility in Watts

Flames are visible on the roof of a commercial building in Watts on Friday, March 3, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Firefighters made quick work of a blaze that broke out early Friday evening at an industrial facility in Watts.

Flames were visible shortly after 5:30 p.m. on the roof of the single-story commercial building in the 9100 block of Beach Street.

Several Los Angeles Fire Department units responded to the scene, where the blaze was limited to a conveying system, or hopper, and did not extend into the structure, the agency said in a news release.

The fire was extinguished by 47 firefighters in 19 minutes, according to the statement. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the incident was not immediately known.
Related Topics:
newsfirefirefighterslos angeles fire departmentWattsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Researchers launch site to track coyote encounters
Most foreign-born terrorists radicalized 'years' after coming to US: DHS report
Man accused of making threats against Jewish community centers arrested in St. Louis
Trump blames Dems for confirmation delays, but red tape is culprit
More News
Top Stories
2 brawls in less than a week at Victorville Chuck E. Cheese's
Free teen safe driving course arrives in Arcadia this weekend
LAPD raids net 15 gang members, guns, drugs in Baldwin Village
Researchers launch site to track coyote encounters
Slain Whittier Officer Keith Boyer honored during funeral
$64-billion high-speed rail ready to lay some track in California
'That '70s Show' actor investigated for sexual assault
Show More
Cerritos College football player accused of rape
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
Dam gold? One Oroville prospector thinks so
Schwarzenegger quits 'Celebrity Apprentice,' blames Trump
3 children, 1 man escape massive inferno at South LA home
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos