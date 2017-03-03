Firefighters knock down blaze at industrial facility in Watts

Firefighters made quick work of a blaze that broke out early Friday evening at an industrial facility in Watts.Flames were visible shortly after 5:30 p.m. on the roof of the single-story commercial building in the 9100 block of Beach Street.Several Los Angeles Fire Department units responded to the scene, where the blaze was limited to a conveying system, or hopper, and did not extend into the structure, the agency said in a news release.The fire was extinguished by 47 firefighters in 19 minutes, according to the statement. No injuries were reported.The cause of the incident was not immediately known.