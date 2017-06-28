NEWS

Highland fire: Firefighters make headway on 900-acre blaze

Firefighters are making some headway as they continue to work on containing a wildfire burning in the Inland Empire community of Highland on Wednesday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters are making some headway as they continue to work on containing a wildfire burning in the Inland Empire community of Highland on Wednesday.

The blaze, dubbed the Mart Fire, broke out Tuesday afternoon at an open field near Highland Avenue and Highway 330.

As of Wednesday, the fire had grown to 902 acres and was 15 percent contained.

There were 560 firefighters assigned to the blaze as well as 41 engines, five water tenders, five helicopters, six tankers, two air attackers and 12 hand crews, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Highway 330 was closed for several hours but was reopened shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Still, mountain motorists were asked to drive cautiously and expect firefighters and equipment near the highway.

Mandatory evacuations for approximately 200 homes east of Orchard Road, north of Highland Avenue and west of Church Street were lifted Tuesday night.

However, the danger is not completely over as warm and dry conditions are sticking around Wednesday. Temperatures in the area were expected to reach the 90s.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
