NEWS

Punches thrown in Reseda road rage incident

EMBED </>More Videos

Cellphone video shows an apparent road rage incident between two drivers in Reseda on Saturday, June 24, 2017. (Lilian Argueta)

By ABC7.com staff
RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Punches were thrown between drivers in another case of apparent road rage in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Cellphone video shows a man reaching into the window of another car and throwing repeated punches at the driver - then being thrown to the ground after the other, larger man gets out of his vehicle.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon when a Chevrolet sedan and an SUV pulled over on Victory Boulevard in Reseda near the Sepulveda Basin.

The driver of the Chevrolet is seen reaching into the open window of the SUV and throwing multiple punches at the driver.

The SUV driver steps out and the first man continues to accost him, but is thrown to the ground by the SUV driver, who appears to be much larger than the first man.

Witness Lilian Argueta, who was driving behind the two cars when the incident happened, said it appeared the SUV driver restrained himself from throwing any punches.

"Obviously the guy was way bigger than him," she said. "If he wanted, he could've done something else. But he didn't. He just gave him a little push and that's when the other guy fell."

The Chevrolet driver then takes a few steps back and continues to yell, but eventually gets back into the sedan with his friend and they drive away.

Argueta said it may have started when the driver of the Chevrolet thought he had been cut off. She saw him race across several lanes of traffic on Victory and yell at the SUV driver before they both pulled over.

The SUV driver had some redness on his neck and forehead from the punches afterward, she said. Neither vehicle appeared to have any damage.

"It was just road rage," she said. "They were fighting each other because somebody cut the other off and he didn't like it."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsroad ragefightassaultResedaSan Fernando ValleyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
'More optimistic' Koch brothers plan stepped-up spending
5 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Jefferson Park
Bernie Sanders headlining 'don't take our health care' rallies in three states
LAPD cadets graduate amid cloud over program
More News
Top Stories
LAPD cadets graduate amid cloud over program
Miry's List helping refugee families in SoCal
5 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Jefferson Park
NB 101 back open in Valley Village after hourslong closure
VIDEO: Playful humpback whale breaches close to boat
Man in wheelchair fatally struck by train in Pico Rivera
Woman discovers she's been a US citizen most of her life
Show More
Innocent bicyclist fatally shot in Florence shooting, crash
World's ugliest dog crowns sleepy, gassy mastiff
Mom charged in kids' hot car deaths was 'teaching them a lesson'
2017 SoCal Prep Legends Award Winners
Angry customers assault restaurant owner, teen daughter
More News
Top Video
LAPD cadets graduate amid cloud over program
Miry's List helping refugee families in SoCal
VIDEO: Playful humpback whale breaches close to boat
World's ugliest dog crowns sleepy, gassy mastiff
More Video