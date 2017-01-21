Five injured in violent Santa Ana car crash

Five people were injured in a violent car crash in Santa Ana Saturday night.The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. at MacArthur Boulevard and Bristol Street. Video from the scene shows one car flipped over on top of another and fire officials say at least one person had to be extricated from one of the vehicles.Seven people were inside the two vehicles and five of them were transported to a local hospital. Three suffered moderate trauma and two had minor injuries.Santa Ana police are investigating the cause of the crash.