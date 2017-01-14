NEWS

Floating body discovered near marina in Wilmington

Boats surround water in Wilmington where a body was discovered early morning Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A body was discovered in water near a marina in Wilmington Saturday morning, according to officials of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The body was found near Leeward Bay Marina in the 600 block of N. Henry Ford Avenue at about 9 a.m., according to an LAFD alert.

A description of the person's age, gender and clothing were not immediately known. LAFD fireboats were assisting Los Angeles Port police at the scene.

No further information was released as authorities investigated the incident.
Related Topics:
newsbody founddeath investigationinvestigationWilmingtonLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Yiannopoulos, Shkreli event canceled after protests erupt at UC Davis
Trump Under Fire for Attacking Civil Rights Icon
SpaceX Returns to Flight With Successful Falcon 9 Launch
Montebello teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
More News
Top Stories
Uber driver killed in South LA hit-and-run; suspects flee
SpaceX launches first rocket since explosion in September
Montebello teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
Tarzana woman vanishes from Reseda parking lot
Yiannopoulos, Shkreli event canceled after protests erupt at UC Davis
'Jerry Maguire' video store opens in Echo Park
What happens to Covered California if Obamacare repealed?
Show More
Lucasfilm says no plans to digitize Fisher in future 'Star Wars' films
Dad of Anaheim motel kidnap victim pleads for public's help
5 accused of helping suspect after LASD sergeant's slaying
Granada Hills residents protest proposed 440-unit apartment complex
City faces backlash after referring to MLK Day as 'Great Americans Day'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos