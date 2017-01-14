Floating body discovered near marina in Wilmington

A body was discovered in water near a marina in Wilmington Saturday morning, according to officials of the Los Angeles Fire Department.The body was found near Leeward Bay Marina in the 600 block of N. Henry Ford Avenue at about 9 a.m., according to an LAFD alert.A description of the person's age, gender and clothing were not immediately known. LAFD fireboats were assisting Los Angeles Port police at the scene.No further information was released as authorities investigated the incident.