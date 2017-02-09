Fontana man arrested for child porn, police say

A Fontana man was arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography, according to authorities.Detectives from the Fontana Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force said they were able to download numerous child pornography videos made available online by Adam Mong.Police said they downloaded the videos from Dec. 9 to as recently as Monday.Authorities served a search warrant at Mong's home in the 8000 block of Laurel Avenue and several computers and electronic storage devices were seized.Mong was taken into custody and booked at the West Valley Detention Center.