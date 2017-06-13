A Fresno man was arrested Tuesday morning on a federal criminal charge of copyright infringement that alleges he posted the movie "Deadpool" to his Facebook page.According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, as a result of the illegal upload, more than 5 million people were able to view the film copyrighted by the Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.Trevon Maurice Franklin, 21, who used the screen name "Tre-Von M. King," allegedly uploaded "Deadpool" approximately eight days after its February 2016 release to theaters.Franklin is charged in a one-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury on April 7 with reproducing and distributing a copyrighted work, a felony offense that carries a statutory maximum penalty of three years in federal prison.The case against Franklin is the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.