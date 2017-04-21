NEWS

Fresno shooting rampage suspect enters court shouting

(KABC)

FRESNO, Calif. (KABC) --
The man accused in the racially-charged shooting rampage in Fresno entered the courtroom Friday shouting about natural disasters in America and race.

Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, shouted twice during a minute-long hearing: "Let black people go in reparations."

Muhammad was charged Thursday with killing Carl Williams, an unarmed security guard, at a Motel 6 a week earlier.

Police said that murder was the first of four killings by Muhammad.

On Tuesday, he allegedly went on a shooting spree, killing three other white men.

MORE: Police identify all 3 victims in Fresno shooting rampage

At Friday's hearing, Fresno County Superior Court Judge W. Kent Hamlin assigned a doctor to examine Muhammad. Bail was set at $2.6 million.

He's due to return for arraignment on May 12.

Muhammad said Williams had shown him disrespect while Muhammad was visiting a woman at the motel, according to police.

Prosecutors say Muhammad will face murder charges for all four men, but they're waiting for investigators to assemble their case before filing the other three.
Related Topics:
newsshootingmass shootingshooting rampageCentral California
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man who tipped off authorities about missing student describes 'clues'
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
Student posts threat against Valencia school via Snapchat
Ruptured water main creates geyser, damages vehicles in Mid-City
More News
Top Stories
Student posts threat against Valencia school via Snapchat
Ruptured water main creates geyser, damages vehicles in Mid-City
Ex-mayor of South El Monte gets 1 year in prison for bribery
Police had Paris attacker in their grasp, officials say
Fiona the hippo loves to shower!
Bakersfield family cancels funeral after wrong victim ID'd
Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in Woodland Hills
Show More
Fund launched for child of NYC firefighter amid investigation
OC couple orchestrated $40 million workers' comp scam, DA says
What is the Day of Silence?
Hundreds of trucks stuck at Port of Long Beach after power outage
PHOTOS: Prince through the years
More News
Photos
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
More Photos