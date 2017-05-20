NEWS

Fugitive arrested in Fontana after allegedly holding teen in locked room in Iowa for years

Authorities released a booking photo of Frank French, 72, on Saturday, May 20, 2017. (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

By ABC7.com staff
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities in Fontana on Friday arrested a 72-year-old Iowa man who is accused of holding a 14-year-old girl in locked room for years and forcing her to live in "deplorable and inhumane conditions."

Frank French, of Council Bluffs, was apprehended by members of the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

French was wanted on charges of false imprisonment, four counts of child endangerment with bodily injury and two counts of counts of child endangerment, the news release said.

The suspect allegedly fled the Council Bluffs area and evaded authorities for several months after learning of the warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's Public Affairs Division at (909) 387-3700.
Related Topics:
newschild endangermentteenagerteenteenagersmanhuntu.s. & worldFontanaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trumps signs $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia on 'a tremendous day'
Police find body of Cornell University student who vanished from campus
Child abducted in San Francisco found safe near Culver City
President Trump receives honor at Saudi royal palace on his 1st foreign trip
More News
Top Stories
Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda hospitalized, team says
3 big events expected to cause traffic delays in Pasadena
Child abducted in San Francisco found safe near Culver City
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
Missing elderly Rancho Cucamonga woman found dead
Man allegedly tries to rush cockpit on flight from LAX to Hawaii
Man sues woman because she texted during movie date
Show More
Burglary suspects tunnel through Woodland Hills businesses
Santa Ana suspects sought after robbing 2 businesses within minutes
Comey agrees to testify before Senate Intel Committee
Lawsuit filed in alleged visa scheme targeting Chinese nationals
'Guilt trip bandit' steals cellphones in San Fernando Valley, Oxnard, LAPD says
More News
Photos
Pedestrian, 15, killed in high-speed rollover crash in Lancaster
Man jumps out of window after being shot in Hollywood
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
More Photos