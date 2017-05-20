Authorities in Fontana on Friday arrested a 72-year-old Iowa man who is accused of holding a 14-year-old girl in locked room for years and forcing her to live in "deplorable and inhumane conditions."Frank French, of Council Bluffs, was apprehended by members of the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.French was wanted on charges of false imprisonment, four counts of child endangerment with bodily injury and two counts of counts of child endangerment, the news release said.The suspect allegedly fled the Council Bluffs area and evaded authorities for several months after learning of the warrants for his arrest.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's Public Affairs Division at (909) 387-3700.