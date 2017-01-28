Five cars were destroyed and several others were damaged in a carport fire at a Fullerton apartment complex on Friday.Fullerton police have begun an arson investigation and are looking for a 33-year-old woman identified as the suspect."It was intense. I was out here... I could see the smoke coming off my car," witness Michael Broussard, who recorded the incident on his phone, said.Though firefighters extinguished the flames quickly the intense heat melted the bumpers of cars parked nearby.Resident Marco Sanchez rushed home from work after his wife called, only to find his CR-V entirely destroyed."I was really, really, really pissed off because we work hard. That's why we work for - to have nice things. It was paid off, and look (at) it now," Sanchez said.Investigators found an accelerant at the scene.They identified 33-year-old Maria Angel Dejesus Rios as a suspect and are attempting to locate her."It sucks that someone destroyed other people's property. That's not right," Broussard said.Those with any information are asked to call the Fullerton Police Department.