Fullerton serial arsonist sets fire to car, dumpsters

More than 15 fires have been intentionally set in Fullerton over the past five months and all were believed to be related, Fullerton police said. (KABC)

By
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Fullerton police were attempting to locate a serial arsonist, responsible for setting fires to several dumpsters across the city as well as a vehicle.

More than 15 fires have been intentionally set in the last five months and all were believed to be related, according to Fullerton police Sgt. Jon Radus.

"Our concern is that these fires will become more than just property damage at some point and will risk lives," Radus said.

Officers have stepped up patrols in the area of the 1200 block of North Gilbert Street and were asking the public to keep an eye out.

If you have any information that could aid detectives in their investigation, you were urged to call Fullerton Police Department Property Crimes Sgt. K. Hamel at (714)738-5336.

