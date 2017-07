A local community came together in an effort to raise money for a man whose cart was destroyed in an act of violence caught on camera in Hollywood. heated confrontation on July 17 between a street vendor and a man walking his dog and a woman ended with a food cart overturned, spilling its contents onto a Hollywood street.A video of the incident was recorded by the vendor, 26-year-old Benjamin Ramirez.He said it was the fourth time he's had a run-in with the man and woman seen in the video.The encounter happened around 6 p.m. Los Angeles police said it was initially reported as a battery, but officers investigated and classified the incident as vandalism.Ramirez said he was simply trying to earn money to feed his family, adding that he had never been previously targeted in a similar incident.According to the Facebook event page, a fundraiser will take place at the Indie Brewing Company in Boyle Heights on Thursday. There is a suggested donation fee of $10 at the door.Any funds raised through the event will be donated to the man to help him purchase a new cart and recover the cost of the food that was ruined.Any funds that surpass the goal will be contributed to a fund established to support street vendors who face similar needs.The organizers said it is their hope that the city of Los Angeles completes the process of legalizing street vending.