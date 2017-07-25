NEWS

Fundraiser organized to replace food cart destroyed in angry Hollywood confrontation

A local community comes together to raise money for the man whose cart was destroyed in a despicable act of violence. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A local community came together in an effort to raise money for a man whose cart was destroyed in an act of violence caught on camera in Hollywood.

A heated confrontation on July 17 between a street vendor and a man walking his dog and a woman ended with a food cart overturned, spilling its contents onto a Hollywood street.

A video of the incident was recorded by the vendor, 26-year-old Benjamin Ramirez.

MORE: Food cart thrown to ground in angry Hollywood confrontation

He said it was the fourth time he's had a run-in with the man and woman seen in the video.

The encounter happened around 6 p.m. Los Angeles police said it was initially reported as a battery, but officers investigated and classified the incident as vandalism.

Ramirez said he was simply trying to earn money to feed his family, adding that he had never been previously targeted in a similar incident.

According to the Facebook event page, a fundraiser will take place at the Indie Brewing Company in Boyle Heights on Thursday. There is a suggested donation fee of $10 at the door.

Any funds raised through the event will be donated to the man to help him purchase a new cart and recover the cost of the food that was ruined.

Any funds that surpass the goal will be contributed to a fund established to support street vendors who face similar needs.

The organizers said it is their hope that the city of Los Angeles completes the process of legalizing street vending.
