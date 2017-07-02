Gang member arrested in fatal stabbing of Glendale man

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --A 31-year-old gang member has been arrested for the fatal stabbing of a 51-year-old man in Glendale, police said.
Authorities arrested Ernest Lee Culbertson of Tujunga and he is being held on $2 million bail.
Officials say he and the victim knew each other.
The stabbing happened Friday on the 1200 block of East Harvard Street.
Police say they were led to Culbertson by surveillance video that placed him near the crime scene at the time of the incident.
Detectives recognized the person in the video as Culbertson, described as "a known documented gang member, who they have had numerous contacts and arrests with."
When detectives found Culbertson in Los Angeles, they say they found evidence on him linking him to the crime.
Investigators say Culbertson eventually confessed to the killing.
It's unclear what provoked the assault.
Authorities have not released the victim's name pending notification of next of kin.
Officials plan to seek formal charges on Monday.