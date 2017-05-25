The Orange County District Attorney's Office needs the public's help to find additional victims who may have been sexually assaulted by a Garden Grove man.Victor Norman Ealey, 56, was arrested and charged Monday with two felony counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 with the special enhancement of multiple victims. His bail is set at $1 million.Ealey is accused of committing lewd acts on a 10-year-old girl, who reported the assault to Garden Grove police. During the investigation, a second female victim reported an assault by Ealey.Between Jan 1, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2016, Ealey is accused of committing lewd acts on the second girl, who was 10 years old at the time of the crime.Authorities said during the time of the crimes, Ealey was in a position of trust and had access to children.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with more information or believes they may have been a victim is urged to call the OCDA Supervising District Attorney investigator Eric Wiseman at (714) 347-8794.