Three off-duty Georgia firefighters were injured, one of them fatally, when the car in which they were traveling was struck by a suspected DUI driver Monday evening in Venice, authorities have confirmed.The three-vehicle crash took place about 10 p.m. at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Washington Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.One of the Georgia firefighters was pronounced dead at the scene, LAPD Lt. Joseph Sanchez said. His name was not immediately released.One of the fireman's colleagues suffered a possible broken collarbone and hip, and the other firefighter sustained lacerations. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.The third vehicle was occupied by a couple, Sanchez said, adding that they were unhurt.The unidentified DUI suspect was taken into custody.News video showed several LAPD and Los Angeles Fire Department vehicles escorting a coroner's van as it transported the deceased victim's body away from the scene of the collision.The trio of Marietta firefighters were part of a large group that was visiting from Georgia, according to investigators.