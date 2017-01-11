One of two robbery suspects was killed by the owner of a gun store they tried to rob in Georgia.As the suspects entered the store, owner Jimmy Groover was filing paperwork.In surveillance video, the suspects are shown storming the gun shop. Then within seconds, Groover pulls out his gun, spins around and opens fire.One suspect is killed and the other races out of the door as Groover fires more shots and the fire suppression system fills the store with mist.Groover and another employee in the store weren't hurt in the incident.