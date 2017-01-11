  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

VIDEO: Georgia gun store owner shoots, kills robbery suspect

Surveillance video shows a Georgia gun owner opening fire on robbery suspects, killing one of them. (KABC)

GEORGIA (KABC) --
One of two robbery suspects was killed by the owner of a gun store they tried to rob in Georgia.

As the suspects entered the store, owner Jimmy Groover was filing paperwork.

In surveillance video, the suspects are shown storming the gun shop. Then within seconds, Groover pulls out his gun, spins around and opens fire.

One suspect is killed and the other races out of the door as Groover fires more shots and the fire suppression system fills the store with mist.

Groover and another employee in the store weren't hurt in the incident.
