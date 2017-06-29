U.S. & WORLD

'Get out of jail free' card doesn't actually get man out of jail

EMBED </>More Videos

One man came up short when he tried to use a Monopoly card to get out of jail -- literally. (Dakota County Sheriff's Office)

HASTINGS, Minn. --
A Minnesota man recently learned that life isn't always a game after he tried to use a board game piece to get out of a sticky situation.

According to a Facebook post from the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, a suspect tried to present a "get out of jail free" card from Monopoly after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Deputies said the man had been carrying the card just in case he was taken into custody.

"We appreciate the humor!" the department quipped, adding that the man deserves an "A" for effort.

Related Topics:
newsbizarrearrestFunny photosbuzzworthyu.s. & worldMinnesota
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Best cities to celebrate July 4 named
California to stop suspending licenses over unpaid fines
Man hit by bus gets up, walks into bar
Woman blames boyfriend's death on YouTube stunt
More u.s. & world
NEWS
LAPD officer, homicide suspect wounded in Hawthorne shootout
Laguna Niguel brush fire prompts evacuations
Family of suspect shot by police in Hollywood seeks answers
Cristianitos Fire spreads to 700 acres at Camp Pendleton
Some LA councilmen unhappy with new DWP measure
More News
Top Stories
LAPD officer, homicide suspect wounded in Hawthorne shootout
Laguna Niguel brush fire prompts evacuations
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Burbank
Cristianitos Fire spreads to 700 acres at Camp Pendleton
3 killed after car slams in to tree in Torrance
Man shot dead in Pomona driveway; killer at large
Some LA councilmen unhappy with new DWP measure
Show More
Family of suspect shot by police in Hollywood seeks answers
Lawyers give final arguments in Fox exec's murder case
6 injured in multi-vehicle crash on EB 10 Fwy in Pomona
Strangers buy car for Texas man who walked miles to work
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Westlake district
More News
Top Video
Some LA councilmen unhappy with new DWP measure
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Burbank
California to stop suspending licenses over unpaid fines
Cristianitos Fire spreads to 700 acres at Camp Pendleton
More Video