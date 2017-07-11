A massive geyser erupted after a fire hydrant was sheared Tuesday morning in the Sepulveda Pass.The incident occurred shortly before 5:45 a.m. near an entrance to the Mountaingate Country Club in the 1200 block of Mountaingate Drive.A semi-truck was seen near the gusher, which shot water more than 100 feet in the air, but it was unclear if the vehicle was involved in a collision with the hydrant.Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene, and at least three of them were doused with a torrent of water as they worked to close a valve.The water was shut off at 6:08 a.m.