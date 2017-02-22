NEWS

Giant pine tree topples in Pasadena, damages SUV, garage

EMBED </>More News Videos

A massive tree crushed a car and nearly destroyed a home after falling in Pasadena late Tuesday evening. (KABC)

By
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
A massive tree toppled over in Pasadena, crushing the garage of a home as well as an SUV parked on the driveway.

The tree fell over along Zanja Street, becoming partially uprooted on Tuesday.

There is also concern regarding another nearby tree that appears to be leaning. City officials are worried that it could also go down.

Two homes near the toppled tree were evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

MORE: Irvine girl, 13, seriously injured after tree falls on her during storm

The fallen pine tree is said to be approximately 40 to 50 feet tall. City fire officials believe the recent rain might be to blame. The moisture in the tree's upper limbs may have made the tree top heavy.

Crews were expected to cut apart and remove the fallen tree, and a city arborist was expected to inspect the leaning tree sometime on Wednesday.

Last week, an even taller tree fell over in Pasadena after the ground became saturated from rain. The 125-foot tall tree crushed a car and nearly destroyed a home on North Hill Avenue.

Related Topics:
newstree fallrainstormweatherenvironmentPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Massive tree falls in Pasadena, crushes car, nearly destroys home
Storm brings trees crashing down in Orange County
Aerial survey shows sinkholes, muddy messes left by SoCal storm
Irvine girl, 13, seriously injured after tree falls on her during storm
NEWS
Dakota Access Pipeline protesters meet with authorities over emergency evacuation order
Dakota pipeline builder says oil could flow in as little as two weeks
Muslim activists raise over $70,000 to aid vandalized Jewish cemetery
Owen Labrie is back in court, seeking a new trial
More News
Top Stories
15-year-old boy with autism missing in South LA
Woman's warning about shirt on windshield goes viral
2 kids unharmed after car smashes through La Puente home
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Natalie Portman in 'Jackie'
Family pleads for help to find Glendale woman missing since January
Damage felt in SoCal days after massive storm
Whittier police officer's suspected killer identified
Show More
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at intersection in Sylmar; driver sought
'Rain structure' set up to keep celebs dry during Oscars red carpet
California spillway spills over for first time in 10 years
How pollen affects your health
Riverside teachers put on paid leave over immigrant protest comments
More News
Top Video
2 kids unharmed after car smashes through La Puente home
Damage felt in SoCal days after massive storm
Family pleads for help to find Glendale woman missing since January
'Rain structure' set up to keep celebs dry during Oscars red carpet
More Video