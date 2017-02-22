Giant pine tree topples in Pasadena, damages SUV, garage

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --A massive tree toppled over in Pasadena, crushing the garage of a home as well as an SUV parked on the driveway.
The tree fell over along Zanja Street, becoming partially uprooted on Tuesday.
There is also concern regarding another nearby tree that appears to be leaning. City officials are worried that it could also go down.
Two homes near the toppled tree were evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.
The fallen pine tree is said to be approximately 40 to 50 feet tall. City fire officials believe the recent rain might be to blame. The moisture in the tree's upper limbs may have made the tree top heavy.
Crews were expected to cut apart and remove the fallen tree, and a city arborist was expected to inspect the leaning tree sometime on Wednesday.
Last week, an even taller tree fell over in Pasadena after the ground became saturated from rain. The 125-foot tall tree crushed a car and nearly destroyed a home on North Hill Avenue.