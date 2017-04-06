NEWS

Girl found living with monkeys in Indian forest

A young Indian girl sits on a bed at a hospital in this image taken from video in Bahraich northern India Thursday April 6, 2017. (KK Productions, via AP)

LUCKNOW, India --
Indian police are reviewing reports of missing children to try to identify a girl who was found living in a forest with a group of monkeys.

The girl, believed to be 10 to 12 years old, was unable to speak, was wearing no clothes and was emaciated when she discovered in January and taken to a hospital in Bahraich, a town in Uttar Pradesh state in northern India.

She behaved like an animal, running on her arms and legs and eating food off the floor with her mouth, said D.K. Singh, chief medical superintendent of the government-run hospital.

After treatment, she has begun walking normally and eating with her hands.

"She is still not able to speak, but understands whatever you tell her and even smiles," Singh said.

Some woodcutters spotted the girl roaming with monkeys, police officer Dinesh Tripathi told The Associated Press on Thursday. They alerted police.

"They said the girl was naked and was very comfortable in the company of monkeys. When they tried to rescue the girl, they were chased away by the monkeys," the officer said.

She was rescued later by a police officer in the Katarniya Ghat forest range. "When he called the girl, the monkeys attacked him but he was able to rescue the girl. He sped away with her in his police car while the monkeys gave chase," Tripathi said.

He said police are trying to determine how the girl got into the forest and who her parents are.

She will be sent to a home for juveniles until she is identified, Singh said.
Related Topics:
newsindiamonkeymissing girlu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump faces major diplomatic test in summit with China's Xi Jinping
Mojave Desert water project gets Trump administration boost
Rep. Devin Nunes steps away from Russia investigation amid ethics complaints
White House, Pentagon discussing possible military action against Syria; Assad's future uncertain
More News
Top Stories
Mission Hills hospital lockdown lifted after shooting threat
Legendary comedian Don Rickles dies at 90, rep says
Mojave Desert water project gets Trump administration boost
Man dies attempting Voodoo Doughnut eating challenge
Trio at large after armed home-invasion robbery in Whittier
Fire erupts at Fontana pallet yard; 1 severely injured
Pet of the Week: 1-year-old Chihuahua mix named Jules
Show More
Senate votes to 'go nuclear,' eliminate Supreme Court filibuster
'Dirty Dancing' musical event to premiere on ABC
California gas tax, fee hike vote nears
3 sought after allegedly firing paintball rounds at pedestrians
Teenager takes his grandma to prom
More News
Photos
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
More Photos