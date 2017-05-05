Girl riding bike fatally struck by bus in Redondo Beach

A girl riding her bike at a Redondo Beach intersection was fatally struck by a bus on Friday.According to an MTA spokesperson, the young victim was believed to have run into the side of the bus when it was going through the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Knob Hill Avenue shortly before 6 p.m.It was not immediately clear how young the victim was. Officials said she had been riding bikes with a friend, who was not injured.The vehicle is not an MTA bus and is operated by a contract company, according to the spokesperson.Surrounding streets, including PCH at Topaz Street, PCH at Avenue A, Knob Hill at Elvira Avenue and Knob Hill at Gertruda Avenue, were closed until further notice as authorities investigated the scene, Redondo Beach police said.