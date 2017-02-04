NEWS

Glendora business owner dragged by car during robbery

Glendora business owner, Steve Hunt, was dragged by a getaway vehicle when robbed of thousands of dollars worth of tools. (KABC)

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) --
A Glendora business owner was dragged several feet by a vehicle during a robbery Thursday morning.

The incident was captured on surveillance video and showed a white sedan parked in a driveway as business owner Steve Hunt spoke to the man and woman inside.

Hunt's vest became caught inside the window as he dragged across Pasadena Avenue when the vehicle abruptly went into reverse. When released, Hunt got on his knees as the car drove past him.

"Thought I was going to die," Hunt shared.

He said that he found the woman parked in the driveway as she told him that her husband went into the back of his office looking for a job.

Moments later, the man was behind the wheel of the car attempting to flee with thousands of dollars worth of tools.

Hunt spotted the tools when kneeling beside the window with his arm inside, leading to the confrontation.

"I thought they were going to run me over when they were facing me...for the first time I've ever felt that in my life," Hunt said.

The business owner was thankful to be alive and thanked Glendora police for recovering his stolen property and making an arrest.

"God bless to all the police officers that go out every day and do this," Hunt said.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
