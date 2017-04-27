Goats helping clear brush in Orange County park

After a wet winter that led to heavy growth of weeds, the Anaheim fire department is bringing in goats to help eat through the brush that can fuel fires.More than 170 goats were brought in to Pelanconi Park to help prevent fires. This is the fourth year Anaheim Fire & Rescue has used goats for fire prevention.The heavy rainstorms this winter give brush fires a lot more fuel - and a lot more food for the goats in the 27-acre park."What they do is they strip the landscape of the invasive plants, allowing the native plants to grow more fruitfully," said fire Sgt. Daron Wyatt.After the goats finish in about a month, crews will come in and finish the job, stripping some of the trees to make mulch, and bringing in more native plants.