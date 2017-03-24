NEWS

Good Samaritan caught on camera breaking up fight pays tribute to mother

By Christie Ileto
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. --
A good Samaritan was honored in Atlantic City for helping to make peace between two teenagers, who were literally in the middle of a street fight.

The video of Ibn Ali Miller encouraging the young men to talk and shake hands has been seen around the world on social media, and Wednesday it got the attention of city council members.

While many people were praising him for breaking up a fight, he used his moment in the spotlight to honor someone else - his mother.

"People get 15 minutes of fame a lot, and I would like to use every second of the 15 minutes to send gratitude to my mother," said Miller.

Choking back tears, he gave credit to his mother during Wednesday night's council meeting.

A Good Samaritan was honored in Atlantic City for helping to make peace between two teenagers, who were literally in the middle of a street fight.


The actions of the 26-year-old, caught on camera, were seen more than 28 million times on Facebook. He says his actions are a reflection of how his mom, Sabrina Winters, raised him.
"When we were young, she'd put pretzel sticks across the table. She said those pretzel sticks are the right path, and the rest of the table is the wrong path, and that it's very, very difficult to stay on the right path," said Miller.

"One thing I always told them in making decisions is think about the best thing that can happen and worst thing that can happen, because either side has consequences," said Winters.

Praise also came from basketball superstar Lebron James and new Philadelphia Eagle Torrey Smith.


The two teens in the video - Sheldon Ward and Jamar Mobley - also thanked Miller for stopping their brawl.

"A couple days ago,I was thinking it was cool to fight in front of my friends or I need this fame, but it really doesn't mean nothing at all, so I want to say thank you again," said Mobley.
"I hope that this is something that will influence people to do more character building, because that's what these young kids need, they need character building," said Miller.
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
