Goodyear deflates iconic Carson-based blimp

Goodyear has let the helium out of its iconic blimp, deflating the "Spirit of Innovation" airship after 11 years of service.The blimp made cross-country trips, appearing at major events including two Rose parades and the Daytona 500.The blimp's replacement, Wingfoot Two, will be a semi-rigid dirigible - faster, bigger and quieter than the blimps the company used for more than 90 years.For more on the blimp's last flight and plans for its replacement, watch the video above.