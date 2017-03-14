NEWS

Goodyear deflates iconic Carson-based blimp

EMBED </>More News Videos

Goodyear has let the helium out of its iconic blimp, planning to replace it with a new more advanced type of airship. (KABC)

By
CARSON, Calif. (KABC) --
Goodyear has let the helium out of its iconic blimp, deflating the "Spirit of Innovation" airship after 11 years of service.

The blimp made cross-country trips, appearing at major events including two Rose parades and the Daytona 500.

The blimp's replacement, Wingfoot Two, will be a semi-rigid dirigible - faster, bigger and quieter than the blimps the company used for more than 90 years.

For more on the blimp's last flight and plans for its replacement, watch the video above.
Related Topics:
newstransportationaviationbusinessCarsonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
White House says Trump paid $38 million in taxes in 2005
Mom in custody after stabbing infant in University Park
Republicans change their tune on Congressional Budget Office
3 arrested in string of 'knock-knock burglaries,' LAPD says
Fake utility workers steal treasured rings from Echo Park woman
More News
Top Stories
Mom in custody after stabbing infant in University Park
Mother who allegedly abandoned child at Riverside store arrested
Montebello school district to lay off 333 employees
Proposed Texas bill would fine men for masturbation
Suspect wounded in Whittier deputy-involved shooting
ICE detention center in Orange makes fixes after scathing report
SUV crash ignites fireball at Seattle gas station
Show More
Fake utility workers steal treasured rings from Echo Park woman
3 arrested in string of 'knock-knock burglaries,' LAPD says
250 skulls found in clandestine graves in Mexico, official says
Conjoined twins are headed home from Houston
More than 130 LAX flights canceled as storm pummels East Coast
More News
Top Video
ICE detention center in Orange makes fixes after scathing report
Proposed Texas bill would fine men for masturbation
Suspect wounded in Whittier deputy-involved shooting
SUV crash ignites fireball at Seattle gas station
More Video