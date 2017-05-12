Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday signed legislation that will restore millions of dollars in revenue to four cities in Riverside County.Senate Bill 130, which was authored by members of the Senate Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review, will boost revenue for the county's newest cities by between $17 million and $19 million in the next fiscal year.The legislation will allow the cities of Eastvale, Jurupa Valley, Menifee and Wildomar to participate in vehicle license fee adjustment and receive additional property tax revenue.SB 130 amends the California Revenue and Taxation Code to ensure that cities - which incorporated between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 1, 2012 - receive funding based on a formula in effect prior to the ratification of Senate Bill 89 in June 2011.SB 89 subtracted more than $15 million in tax money reserved for newly incorporated cities and diverted the money to a law enforcement services account from which grants were obtained and awarded statewide to offset the cost of Assembly Bill 109.AB 109 shifted many state responsibilities onto counties, including housing some offenders in county jails instead of state prisons.Wildomar incorporated on July 1, 2008; Menifee on Oct. 1, 2008; Eastvale on Oct. 1, 2010; and Jurupa Valley on July 1, 2011 -- two days after SB 89 took effect.