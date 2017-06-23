NEWS

Grandma, 81, leads Texas police on chase because she wanted coffee, sandwich

An 81-year-old grandmother was arrested in rural Texas after leading police on a bizarre police chase. (KABC)

TEXAS (KABC) --
An 81-year-old grandmother was arrested in rural Texas after leading police on a bizarre police chase.

Authorities said Nancy Strader was seen driving around in circles and going the wrong way. She did pull over for police, but when they tried to get her out of the vehicle, she took off.

Despite her getting away from police, Strader never topped 25 mph. Moments later, she stopped again and that's when police used knives to deflate her tires and shatter one of the windows.

Strader wasn't intoxicated and paramedics said she appeared to be fine. She was placed in jail for 14 hours before her son bailed her out.

She was charged with evading arrest. She said she just wanted to get coffee and a sandwich, which she never got.
