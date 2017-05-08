NEWS

Grandmother of teen suspected of stabbing Garden Grove mom speaks out

EMBED </>More Videos

The grandmother of a teen with autism accused of killing his mother spoke publicly Monday, saying she will stand by her grandson. (KABC)

By
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) --
The grandmother of a teen with autism accused of killing his mother spoke publicly Monday, saying she will stand by her grandson.

Eleanor Waton's 13-year-old grandson is accused of stabbing her daughter to death last week in Garden Grove. But she said she will still support the teen just as her daughter did.

"He didn't mean to do it. He didn't mean to do that - I know he didn't," she said. "When you love somebody wholly and completely, you don't turn your back on them. You don't."

In a month, 48-year-old Barbara Scheuer-Souzer would have celebrated her graduation from UCLA with a degree to help other students with autism. Instead, the family is now planning her funeral.

"I don't want people standing in judgement of him or her. This is a horror no family should ever have to go through - ever," Watson said.

Scheuer-Souzer's fiance, Andy Ingram, is an Anaheim firefighter. The president of his firefighter's association knows the family will soon be facing funeral costs so he set up a GoFundMe page that can be found by clicking here.

"She gave everything for (her son) and did everything for him her whole life, and she would never want to stop that. So to honor her, then we need to do whatever we can to support that," Ingram said.

The identity of the teen suspected of stabbing his mother has not been released. He is being held in juvenile hall.

Scheuer-Souzer had three other grown children and three grandchildren. She had been engaged to Ingram for four months.
Related Topics:
newschildrenteenagerstabbingwoman killedGarden GroveOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Garden Grove mother stabbed to death allegedly by son, 13
NEWS
LAPD searching South LA for missing 10-year-old boy
OC father fighting deportation order
Teen arrested in the case of 68-year-old woman who was thrown in pool
A timeline of Yates' warnings to the White House about Mike Flynn
More News
Top Stories
OC father fighting deportation order
'Dancing with the Stars' doubles the workload for each competitor
LAPD searching South LA for missing 10-year-old boy
Prowler dies after standoff with LAPD at Sunland-Tujunga home
Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. running for Congress in SoCal
Richard Simmons sues National Enquirer over sex change stories
90 students told to stay home amid chickenpox outbreak in Agoura Hills
Show More
Man punches reporter in head, leads police on chase through South LA
VIDEO: Kangaroo attacks, bites 9-year-old girl on head
Concerns over age limit for Everest sparked again after elderly hiker dies
Phoenix serial killing suspect arrested in 7 shooting deaths
South LA market owner killed during robbery
More News
Top Video
'Dancing with the Stars' doubles the workload for each competitor
Doctor: Pot likely better than opioid pills for pain relief
OC father fighting deportation order
Prowler dies after standoff with LAPD at Sunland-Tujunga home
More Video