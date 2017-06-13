A grandmother in her mid-40s died and a 1-year-old child was injured after a driver crashed into an apartment gate in Anaheim Tuesday afternoon.The crash happened around 2 p.m. at the Normany Park Apartments on Nutwood Street, near Ball Road and Beacon Avenue. Authorities said a woman crashed her sedan while going in reverse at a high speed into the gate of an apartment complex, hitting another woman and her granddaughter she was pushing in the stroller.Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said the woman was pinned underneath the car for some time, but crews were able to get her out. She was rushed to the hospital in "extremely critical condition," Wyatt said.Authorities said the woman, identified as 44-year-old Norma Revolorio, died Tuesday evening. Wyatt said the 1-year-old was in stable condition.Witnesses said the car was going so fast that at one point the vehicle was airborne coming out of a nearby driveway."The impact was so bad I felt it from the garage from the gate, but then the second sound was just the thump," witness Rachelle Davidson said.It was unclear what caused the crash. Authorities said the driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, remained at the scene after the crash and cooperated with detectives.A field sobriety test, which is standard procedure for any crash similar to this, was done and no arrests were made.The investigation was ongoing.