Grandmother fights off sexual battery suspect with cane in Big Bear Lake

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (KABC) --
A 60-year-old grandmother in Big Bear Lake fought off a sexual battery suspect with a cane to protect her 13-year-old granddaughter, authorities said.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, 21-year-old Cody Lynn Mortensen entered the victim's home. He contacted the homeowner's young granddaughter, who alerted her grandmother that there was a stranger in the house.

The girl ran to a back bedroom and hid while the grandmother confronted Mortensen, telling him to get out of her home.

That's when Mortensen attempted to push his way past the woman and get to the bedroom where the girl was hiding, sheriff's investigators said.

Mortensen struggled with the grandmother, who used her cane to fight him off in order to keep her granddaughter safe, officials said.

During some point in the attack, Mortensen sexually battered the woman, investigators said. The woman was able to break free momentarily, but she fell down. Authorities said Mortensen continued to hit the woman, until deputies arrived and took him into custody.

During the investigation, sheriff's officials said they learned that Mortensen was looking for his girlfriend, who he believed was inside the victim's home.

Mortensen was booked at West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of burglary, sexual battery, false imprisonment and elder abuse. His bail was set at $125,000. His arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday in San Bernardino Superior Court.

If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Big Bear Station at (909) 866-0100.
