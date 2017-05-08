  • BREAKING NEWS Sally Yates testifies before Senate committee on Russia probe - WATCH LIVE
Houston grandmother, who worked with special needs kids, killed in drive-by shooting

Police search for suspect who shot and killed grandmother and HISD special education teaching assistant while she slept.

HOUSTON --
Police are looking for the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that killed an innocent grandmother in north Houston.

Police said Brenda Reyna was not the intended target when she was shot multiple times while she slept in her bedroom.

Reyna, 63, was always caring for someone, her brother told KTRK-TV, ABC7's sister station. If it wasn't her own family, it was her students at Jefferson Elementary School.

Reyna worked at the school as a special education teaching assistant for 16 years. But hours before the school day even began, Reyna's life was cut short.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on East Sunnyside Street at Silvercrest.

A neighbor told reporter Courtney Fischer he rushed to help Reyna when he heard the shots from his living room across the street.

Police said it was a drive-by shooting and nearly a dozen shots were fired from a rifle. Investigators say Reyna was not the intended target.

Five other family members were at the home, including her adult son, who detectives say is a known gang member, and two young grandchildren.

Reyna's family members were too emotional to talk to reporters, but they gathered down the street to console each other. Someone left roses on Reyna's SUV. Her sons returned to the house as they struggle to make sense of what happened.

Police have surveillance video of the car involved in the shooting but they say it's too dark. They are unable to see the make, model or even color of the vehicle.

The Houston Independent School District released the following statement about Reyna's death:

"We are sad to report that a Jefferson Elementary teaching assistant was killed Monday morning. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this employee, as well as to the entire Jefferson Elementary School community."
Texas
