Grandmother's bail set at $3.2 million after not-guilty plea in Colton triple stabbing

Nicole Darrington-Clark, 43, is seen in a booking photo after she allegedly stabbed three family members at a Colton apartment. (Colton Police Department/KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
COLTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A grandmother pleaded not guilty Thursday in connection with a triple stabbing in Colton that left her 18-month-old granddaughter dead and wounded the suspect's adult daughter and another granddaughter.

The plea was entered by an attorney for Nicole Yanick Darrington, 43, who appeared at an arraignment in a San Bernardino courtroom. Darrington's bail was set at $3.2 million.

"Obviously this is someone who snapped and has some very serious problems," defense lawyer Loyst Fletcher said in an interview after the hearing.
Darrington is accused of stabbing 18-month-old Damani Trouter to death Monday morning and wounding the toddler's 5-year-old sister and mother at their Colton apartment. The grandmother was arrested by sheriff's deputies early Tuesday after she was found asleep in her car in San Bernardino, authorities said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
