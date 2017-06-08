COLTON, Calif. (KABC) --A grandmother pleaded not guilty Thursday in connection with a triple stabbing in Colton that left her 18-month-old granddaughter dead and wounded the suspect's adult daughter and another granddaughter.
The plea was entered by an attorney for Nicole Yanick Darrington, 43, who appeared at an arraignment in a San Bernardino courtroom. Darrington's bail was set at $3.2 million.
"Obviously this is someone who snapped and has some very serious problems," defense lawyer Loyst Fletcher said in an interview after the hearing.
Darrington is accused of stabbing 18-month-old Damani Trouter to death Monday morning and wounding the toddler's 5-year-old sister and mother at their Colton apartment. The grandmother was arrested by sheriff's deputies early Tuesday after she was found asleep in her car in San Bernardino, authorities said.
