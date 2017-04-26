  • BREAKING NEWS Burglary suspect on rooftop in Newhall area - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

Grass fire knocked down at Ernest E. Debs Regional Park in Montecito Heights

EMBED </>More News Videos

Firefighters battled a grass fire at Ernest E. Debs Regional Park in Montecito Heights.

By ABC7.com staff
MONTECITO HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A grass fire sparked at Ernest E. Debs Regional Park in Montecito Heights on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department said the fire broke out before 4 p.m. near the 4000 block Monterey Road.

Ground crews and helicopters battled the fire and a knock down was declared before 6 p.m.

The fire department said no structures were threatened and no injuries had been reported.

Fire officials said the wind was not a factor and the fire appeared to have been terrain driven.

While the Montecito Heights fire was being knocked down, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said a fire sparked in the Kagel Canyon area of the Angeles National Forest north of Lake View Terrace before 5:40 p.m.

The Kagel Canyon fire was reportedly 2 acres, according to fire officials.
Related Topics:
newsfirelos angeles fire departmentbrush fireMontecito HeightsHighland ParkLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man shot, killed while collecting donations for kids' charity in Norwalk
House Freedom Caucus backs amended GOP health bill
Experts weigh in on impact of Trump's tax plan
What's in Trump's tax plan that promises 'massive' cuts
More News
Top Stories
Mother in Venice abduction described as danger to child
New poll suggests LA residents think more riots ahead
Man attempts to get Fullerton teenage girl into truck, police say
Lawyer's professional life may hold clues in 2009 murder
OC bus driver accused of sexual abuse of special needs passengers
Couple married 69 years dies minutes apart holding hands
Man shot, killed while collecting donations for kids' charity in Norwalk
Show More
Whole Foods Market offering loans for local producers
Delaware trooper fatally shot; suspect barricaded
United investigating report that giant rabbit died on flight
Graphic video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend shoot dog, deputies say
Suspect search prompts lockdowns at 4 Mission Viejo schools
More News
Top Video
New poll suggests LA residents think more riots ahead
Mother in Venice abduction described as danger to child
Man attempts to get Fullerton teenage girl into truck, police say
Lawyer's professional life may hold clues in 2009 murder
More Video