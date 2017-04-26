MONTECITO HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A grass fire sparked at Ernest E. Debs Regional Park in Montecito Heights on Wednesday.
The Los Angeles City Fire Department said the fire broke out before 4 p.m. near the 4000 block Monterey Road.
Ground crews and helicopters battled the fire and a knock down was declared before 6 p.m.
The fire department said no structures were threatened and no injuries had been reported.
Fire officials said the wind was not a factor and the fire appeared to have been terrain driven.
While the Montecito Heights fire was being knocked down, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said a fire sparked in the Kagel Canyon area of the Angeles National Forest north of Lake View Terrace before 5:40 p.m.
The Kagel Canyon fire was reportedly 2 acres, according to fire officials.