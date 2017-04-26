A grass fire sparked at Ernest E. Debs Regional Park in Montecito Heights on Wednesday.The Los Angeles City Fire Department said the fire broke out before 4 p.m. near the 4000 block Monterey Road.Ground crews and helicopters battled the fire and a knock down was declared before 6 p.m.The fire department said no structures were threatened and no injuries had been reported.Fire officials said the wind was not a factor and the fire appeared to have been terrain driven.While the Montecito Heights fire was being knocked down, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said a fire sparked in the Kagel Canyon area of the Angeles National Forest north of Lake View Terrace before 5:40 p.m.The Kagel Canyon fire was reportedly 2 acres, according to fire officials.