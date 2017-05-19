NEWS

'Guilt trip bandit' steals cellphones in San Fernando Valley, Oxnard, LAPD says

LAPD said a suspect was wanted for cellphone thefts in Winnetka and Oxnard on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
WINNETKA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities need the public's help finding the "guilt trip bandit," who they said has stolen cellphones in the San Fernando Valley and Oxnard.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the thief went into the Boost Mobile located in the 19700 block of Vanowen Street in Winnetka at about 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect asked the worker to see the new Apple iPhone. When the employee declined and referred him to the cellphone models on display, officials said the suspect, who was African American, accused the salesperson of being racist.

Fearing being labeled a racist, authorities said the clerk let the suspect see the iPhone. Once the phone was in reach, police said the thief grabbed it and ran from the store.

Investigators said at about 2:50 p.m. that same day, the suspect entered another cellphone store in Oxnard and used the same tactic to steal another iPhone and a Samsung Galaxy S8.

Anyone with information that could aid detectives in their investigation was urged to call LAPD Topanga area Det. Abbinanti at (818) 756-5848.
Related Topics:
newstheftcellphonelapdWinnetkaLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyOxnardVentura County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Amber Alert: Police searching for 1-year-old boy last seen in San Francisco
Man allegedly tries to break into cockpit on flight from LAX to Hawaii
Brush fire breaks out in Malibu
Man subdued after trying to breach cockpit on American Airlines flight to Honolulu
Comey to testify in public before Senate Intelligence Committee
More News
Top Stories
Man allegedly tries to break into cockpit on flight from LAX to Hawaii
Comey agrees to testify before Senate Intel Committee
Amber Alert: Police searching for 1-year-old boy last seen in San Francisco
Young boy saves his parents' lives after they overdose on drugs
Brush fire breaks out in Malibu
Coroner identifies last remaining unidentified victim of 1992 LA riots
Target announces mini-store coming to Anaheim
Show More
Long Beach police release sketches in unsolved fatal shooting
Camarillo suspect in violent store robbery sought by police
Santa Clarita school takes proactive approach to concussions
Boyle Heights immigrants' rights advocate detained by border patrol
Pedestrian, 15, killed in high-speed rollover crash in Lancaster
More News
Photos
Pedestrian, 15, killed in high-speed rollover crash in Lancaster
Man jumps out of window after being shot in Hollywood
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
More Photos