Harbor City burglary caught on surveillance video

A home security camera caught a clear image of a burglar breaking open the front door of a home in Harbor City.The video shows the man, wearing rubber gloves, knock repeatedly on the front door of a home on Koleeta Drive around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.When no one answers, he uses a single quick kick to break the door open and walk inside. He rifled through the residence in minutes and took cash and firearms, officials said.If you recognize him, call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.