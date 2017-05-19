This summer, witness The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle, an all-new spectacle with dazzling lights and music. Starting June 23rd! pic.twitter.com/CJVJnQJ5Fs — Universal Studios (@UniStudios) May 18, 2017

Harry Potter is coming into the light.Universal Studios Hollywood has announced the theme park will add a nighttime light-and-special-effects show to its popular Harry Potter attraction.The "Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle,"scheduled to premiere June 23, will be accompanied by a musical arrangement created by the legendary Oscar-winning composer John Williams.Williams composed the music for the blockbuster "Harry Potter" films.The new show will be presented several times each night during the summer months, in the shadow of the attraction's Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.