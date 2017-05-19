NEWS

Harry Potter Land to feature new nighttime light show at Universal Studios

EMBED </>More Videos

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced the theme park will add a nighttime light-and-special-effects show to its popular Harry Potter attraction. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
Harry Potter is coming into the light.

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced the theme park will add a nighttime light-and-special-effects show to its popular Harry Potter attraction.

The "Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle,"scheduled to premiere June 23, will be accompanied by a musical arrangement created by the legendary Oscar-winning composer John Williams.


Williams composed the music for the blockbuster "Harry Potter" films.

The new show will be presented several times each night during the summer months, in the shadow of the attraction's Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
Related Topics:
newstheme parkharry potterUniversal CityLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Times Square driver wanted to kill, prosecutors say
Speaker Ryan: Trump 'obviously' had a 'bad 2 weeks'
Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case and must register as sex offender; Huma Abedin files for divorce
Sweden drops rape investigation into WikiLeaks head Julian Assange
Police find body of Cornell University student who vanished from campus
More News
Top Stories
Pedestrian, 15, killed in high-speed rollover crash in Lancaster
Times Square driver wanted to kill, prosecutors say
'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting investigation
3 big events expected to cause traffic delays in Pasadena
Man jumps out of window after being shot in Hollywood
Man who survived woman falling on him from LA hotel speaks out
Show More
Swedish prosecutor drops rape probe into WikiLeaks' Assange
Rancho Cucamonga frustrated by ongoing gas leak cleanup
Littlerock family hopes for closure 2 years after woman's disappearance
Cast of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' walk the 'ocean carpet' in Hollywood
Disabled vet gets help from volunteers to fix up OC home
More News
Top Video
Pedestrian, 15, killed in high-speed rollover crash in Lancaster
Man jumps out of window after being shot in Hollywood
'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
Man who survived woman falling on him from LA hotel speaks out
More Video