NEWS

Hazmat team called to scene of FBI raid in Pico-Robertson

EMBED </>More Videos

The FBI served a search warrant on a home in the Pico-Robertson area and a hazardous materials team was called to the scene.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police and FBI agents served a search warrant in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood and apparently something at the scene triggered enough concern that a hazardous materials team, bomb squad and heavily armored vehicle were summoned to the scene.

Two nearby apartment buildings were also evacuated during the raid on a home in the 8500 block of Alcott Street near La Cienega Boulevard.

Three people were taken into custody at the scene.

Just exactly what triggered the big response wasn't clear, as investigators were releasing little information. It may have involved something sent through the mail, as postal inspectors were also involved at the scene.

They did say that it did not involve terrorism or a drug lab and the bomb unit was only used in a limited capacity.

Residents of the area said to see such a big law enforcement presence in their neighborhood was frightening and made them realize you can never know what your neighbors may be up to.

"I hate to be the one to walk around and be fearful and look over my shoulder but I feel like now I have to," resident Lori Brown said.

Two cars, a blue BMW and white Buick, were also towed from the scene.

Residents of the apartment buildings were later allowed back into their homes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsFBIhazmatraidsearchPico-RobertsonLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
ANALYSIS: Comey goes nuclear in showdown with Trump
3 times Comey's testimony directly contradicts White House, Trump's statements
Comey blasts Trump administration 'lies,' efforts to 'defame me'
Armed girlfriend of CHP officer killed in LB officer-involved shooting
More News
Top Stories
Luxury sports cars bringing flagship appeal to automakers
Teen suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in El Sereno
LazRfit a fun workout for those who don't like exercise
Police dog fired for being too friendly, gets new job
La Crescenta family says pet poodle killed by mountain lion
Students from Arcadia High School headed to each of the Ivy Leagues
LA Girl Scout pushes city to make crosswalk safer
Show More
Couple indicted for murder in deadly Texas Denny's fight
Pasadena kitten needs life-saving heart surgery
Residents plead for clean-up at SoCal battery plant
Burglars target businesses in Orange's Old Towne district
Grandmother's bail set at $3.2 million in Colton stabbings
More News
Top Video
Teen suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in El Sereno
Luxury sports cars bringing flagship appeal to automakers
Students from Arcadia High School headed to each of the Ivy Leagues
LazRfit a fun workout for those who don't like exercise
More Video