Hazmat team called to scene of FBI raid in Pico-Robertson

Police and FBI agents served a search warrant in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood and apparently something at the scene triggered enough concern that a hazardous materials team, bomb squad and heavily armored vehicle were summoned to the scene.Two nearby apartment buildings were also evacuated during the raid on a home in the 8500 block of Alcott Street near La Cienega Boulevard.Three people were taken into custody at the scene.Just exactly what triggered the big response wasn't clear, as investigators were releasing little information. It may have involved something sent through the mail, as postal inspectors were also involved at the scene.They did say that it did not involve terrorism or a drug lab and the bomb unit was only used in a limited capacity.Residents of the area said to see such a big law enforcement presence in their neighborhood was frightening and made them realize you can never know what your neighbors may be up to."I hate to be the one to walk around and be fearful and look over my shoulder but I feel like now I have to," resident Lori Brown said.Two cars, a blue BMW and white Buick, were also towed from the scene.Residents of the apartment buildings were later allowed back into their homes.