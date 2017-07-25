A helium tanker overturned on the eastbound 10 Freeway near the 605 in the Baldwin Park area on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

A helium tanker overturned on the eastbound 10 Freeway near the 605 in the El Monte-West Covina area and lanes could be blocked for up to five hours while officials investigate and try to clear the scene.One of the fuel tanks was leaking, the CHP said.All lanes of the eastbound 10 were shut down. The north and south transitions from the 605 to the eastbound 10 were also closed.The collision was first reported at 8:18 p.m.