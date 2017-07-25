NEWS

Helium-tanker crash closes EB 10 Fwy near 605 for hours

A helium tanker overturned on the eastbound 10 Freeway near the 605 in the El Monte-West Covina area and lanes could be blocked for up to five hours while officials investigate and

By ABC7.com staff
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
A helium tanker overturned on the eastbound 10 Freeway near the 605 in the El Monte-West Covina area and lanes could be blocked for up to five hours while officials investigate and try to clear the scene.

One of the fuel tanks was leaking, the CHP said.

All lanes of the eastbound 10 were shut down. The north and south transitions from the 605 to the eastbound 10 were also closed.

A helium tanker overturned on the eastbound 10 Freeway near the 605 in the Baldwin Park area on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.



The collision was first reported at 8:18 p.m.

DEVELOPING: We will provide details as they become available.
