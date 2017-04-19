NEWS

Hesperia carjacking victim fights back against armed suspect

A man took on an armed carjacker with his bare hands before the suspect took off with the vehicle, nearly running over the victim. The violent clash was caught on video. (KABC)

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man took on an armed carjacker with his bare hands before the suspect took off with the vehicle, nearly running over the victim. The violent clash was caught on video.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday outside Royal Liquor in the 15600 block of Bear Valley Road in Hesperia. Deputies responded to the businesses after a silent panic alarm was triggered.

According to investigators, the victim had just exited the shop and was getting into his car when the suspect approached him. The suspect pulled out what appeared to be a black handgun and struck the victim several times, demanding money.

A struggle ensued, and the victim was actually able to wrestle the gun away from his attacker. That's when the attacker jumped in the victim's car, trying to steal it.

The car's owner didn't give up without a fight. He tried to pull the suspect out from behind the wheel of the car.

The attacker then slammed the gears into reverse and hit the gas, nearly running over the victim in the process.

The speeding car jumped the curb and slammed into a utility box. As the car's owner got up from the ground, his attacker hit the gas again and took off.

San Bernardino County sheriff's officials are searching for the suspect. Deputies released a photo of the culprit, whose face was captured on surveillance video when he was inside Royal Liquor earlier. He was described as a Hispanic male with a medium build, goatee and glasses.

The stolen car was described as a gray 2009 Nissan Altima with rear-end damage. If you have any relevant information, you're urged to contact the sheriff's Hesperia station at (760) 947-1500. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.
