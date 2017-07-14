NEWS

San Bernardino officers save 3-year-old who almost drowns

Two San Bernardino County deputies were hailed as heroes Tuesday for their quick response to save a 3-year-old boy who fell into a pool. (KABC)

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two San Bernardino County deputies were hailed as heroes Tuesday for their quick response to save a 3-year-old boy who fell into a pool.

Hesperia police deputies Dustin Caudle and Scott LaFond heard a desperate call from Nakia Hadfield saying her son, Major, slipped into a pool.

"He was just frozen. I don't even remember how I got into that pool. I just remember pulling him out," she said.

The mother administered CPR on Major while waiting for the policemen to show up.

Hadfield and her son made the trip to Hesperia to visit family. She said she carefully planned the excursion because of Major's autism.

"I literally lost him for about five or seven minutes," she said.

Once Caudle and Lafond arrived, they took over the rescue. The officers continued the compressions, which made Major vomit. They ran to the front of the house with the 3-year-old once the fire department arrived.

Nakia Hadfield thought the quick response of the officers helped saved Major's life.

"I don't think that my baby would be here if they weren't here that day," said Hadfield.

A day later, Caudle and LaFond visited Major.

"He was giving us high fives and smiling, and that was amazing," said Caudle.
Related Topics:
newspoliceherodrowningHesperiaSan Bernardino County
