A Hesperia tattoo shop owner was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old customer in late May. Authorities believe there may be more victims.On the morning of June 1, Hesperia deputies responded to reports of a sexual assault that happened the day before at Team Art Collective Tattoo in town.The victim, a 19-year-old woman, said she was assaulted while getting a tattoo from the shop's owner, 43-year-old Henry Camarena.After receiving the report, the case was turned over to the detective's bureau and a search warrant was issued for the business. Evidence matching the victim's statements was found at the shop, authorities said.Based on her statements and evidence at the shop, an arrest warrant was issued for Camarena, who was believed to be out of the area at the time.During the investigation, detectives learned Camarena was staying in Baldwin Park. Authorities went to a home in the area and arrested Camarena. He was booked at the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of rape and is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.Authorities believe there are more victims in this case and urge anyone with more information to call Detective Laduke at (760) 947-1500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip hotline at (800) 78-CRIME.