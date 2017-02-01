Los Angeles police were investigating a series of break-ins at high-end boutiques along Melrose Place in Beverly Grove.A burglary alarm went off at 2:30 a.m. in the 8400 block of the popular street on Wednesday. Arriving detectives found shattered glass, as well as front doors and display windows smashed.Three different stores were hit. The glass door of Vince was shattered. Next door, Frame also had a window knocked out, and across the street, Zimmermann was also hit. Police later confirmed they do not think anything was taken.Authorities did not immediately released a suspect description but said they believe the person responsible may be a transient acting alone.Merchants in the area said they have seen a spike of vandalism and crime in the area. Some are increasing their security and residents said they will be cautious, too.